Betsi Cadwaladr health board challenges 'still evident'

Challenges facing the health board in north Wales "are still evident", a report from the auditor general and healthcare inspectorate has said.

The Wales Audit Office and Healthcare Inspectorate Wales looked at progress at Betsi Cadwaladr since 2013 and said it should "continue to show energetic, brave and visible leadership".

But it said it lacked a "clear plan" for shaping clinical services and more work was needed on quality improvement.

Betsi said it welcomed the review.

"We recognise there is still much that needs to be done and are committed to delivering the necessary improvements, building on the progress made to date," the board said.

It is under Welsh Government supervision over serious concerns about patient care.