South Wales Chief Constable Peter Vaughan to retire

Image copyright South Wales Police

Chief Constable Peter Vaughan has announced his retirement from South Wales Police after eight years in the role and 33 years as an officer.

Mr Vaughan, 54, said it had been an "honour and privilege" to have served with the force since starting in 1984.

In 1997 he became the divisional commander for his home town of Merthyr Tydfil, took a senior job at Wiltshire Police in 2003 but returned in 2007.

He is due to retire at the end of the year.

In 2013, Mr Vaughan was awarded the Queen's Police Medal in the New Years' Honours.

He chairs the Welsh Joint Emergency Service Group (JESG) which is a made up of senior military and emergency service leaders responsible for civil protection.

His successor is expected to be announced in September before assuming the role from January.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of our officers and staff for all their hard work, dedication and support," he said.