Sustrans: Not driving to work 'could save £1,000 a year'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People are being encourage to walk or cycle rather than drive to work

Employees in Wales could save up to £1,000 a year by not driving to work, a charity has claimed.

Workers could make the saving if they switch from a car commute to cycling or walking, according to Sustrans.

Public Health Minister Rebecca Evans said it would not only save money but "improve people's health and wellbeing".

Sustrans, a walking and cycling charity, is calling on people to take part in the Cymru Travel Challenge.

Funded by the Welsh Government, it aims to get as many people travelling healthily and sustainably for local journeys.

Steve Brooks, national director for Sustrans Cymru, said: "Workplaces need to be encouraged to take an active role in getting their staff to use healthier modes of transport.

"We know that building physical activity into our everyday activities improves our health and well-being which is a crucial contributor to a successful workforce."

A study published in April showed cycling to work can cut cancer and heart disease.

The five-year study of 250,000 UK commuters also showed walking had some benefits over sitting on public transport or taking the car.