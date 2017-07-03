Wales Airshow: Red Arrows display in Swansea
Your pictures of the Red Arrows display, as up to 230,000 attend the Wales Airshow in Swansea.
-
Ashley Williams
Red, white and blue: Ashley Williams captured this shot of the Red Arrows breaking away for the crowds over Swansea Bay.
-
Mark de'Boer Llyod
Nose dive: This dramatic shot of the Red Arrows was captured by Mark de'Boer Lloyd.
-
Richard Moult
A Typhoon flies over the Mumbles head during Swansea Airshow, taken by Richard Moult.
-
Arran Hughes
Arran Hughes captured this colourful shot of the Red Arrows flying in formation above Swansea.
-
Duane Dibbly
Duane Dibbly photographed this close-up of the Red Arrows as up to 230,000 attend the packed airshow
-
Arran Hughes
Flying high: This dramatic shot of the Red Arrows was taken by Arran Hughes.
-
Peter Jenkins
Loved-up: A heart shape in the sky was captured by Peter Jenkins at the Wales Airshow.
-
Peter Jenkins
Peter Jenkins also pictured the Red Arrows flying above homes in Swansea.