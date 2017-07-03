Wales Airshow: Red Arrows display in Swansea

  • 3 July 2017
Your pictures of the Red Arrows display, as up to 230,000 attend the Wales Airshow in Swansea.

  • Red Arrows breaking away over Swansea Bay Ashley Williams

    Red, white and blue: Ashley Williams captured this shot of the Red Arrows breaking away for the crowds over Swansea Bay.

  • The Red Arrows over Swansea Mark de'Boer Llyod

    Nose dive: This dramatic shot of the Red Arrows was captured by Mark de'Boer Lloyd.

  • A Typhoon over the Mumbles head during Swansea Airshow Richard Moult

    A Typhoon flies over the Mumbles head during Swansea Airshow, taken by Richard Moult.

  • The Red Arrows flying in formation above Swansea Arran Hughes

    Arran Hughes captured this colourful shot of the Red Arrows flying in formation above Swansea.

  • A shot of the Red Arrows display Duane Dibbly

    Duane Dibbly photographed this close-up of the Red Arrows as up to 230,000 attend the packed airshow

  • A dramatic shot of the Red Arrows Arran Hughes

    Flying high: This dramatic shot of the Red Arrows was taken by Arran Hughes.

  • A heart shape in the sky at the Wales Airshow Peter Jenkins

    Loved-up: A heart shape in the sky was captured by Peter Jenkins at the Wales Airshow.

  • The Red Arrows over houses in Swansea Peter Jenkins

    Peter Jenkins also pictured the Red Arrows flying above homes in Swansea.

