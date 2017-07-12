Your Pictures: 5 - 11 July 2017
A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales
Mark Greenway
Strike a pose: Mark Greenway snapped this wild goat kid while walking on Y Llethr in Snowdonia with his wife Tina and their dog Red. Would you like to see your picture featured? Email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
Iwan Williams
Like pebbles on a beach: Iwan Williams from Llanrug snapped this shoreline shot of Maen Dylan at Aberdesach.
Martyn Jenkins
Pen-y-fan and Cribyn in the Brecon Beacons perfectly framed by a glorious sunset, taken by Martyn Jenkins.
Helen Hopkins
The deepest of blues: Helen Hopkins snapped this picture along the Langland to Caswell coastal path.
Katherine Prosser
Serene sunrise: Katherine Prosser took this shot while on an early morning walk in Caerphilly.
Claire Gallimore
Claire Gallimore captured this stunning shot of of the sun setting at Cemaes Bay on Anglesey.
Hilary Overshall
Sail away: Hilary Overstall captured this peaceful shot of Saundersfoot harbour in Pembrokeshire from St Brides Hill.
Carole Lynes
The beautiful greenery of Lon Las Ogwen cycle track, Bethesda, by Carole Lynes of Llanrug.
Ashley Williams
This gorgeous Gower sunset was snapped by Ashley Williams.
Louise Eden
Louise Eden captured this shot of Llyn Clywedog Reservoir near Llanidloes during a weekend visit.
Alan Jones
A Carneddau pony and foal at the Druids Circle above Penmaenmawr, Llandudno, by Alan Jones.
Max Hawkins
Sunset at the Coastguard operations centre looking to St Anne's Head over the Milford Haven Waterway, by Max Hawkins.
