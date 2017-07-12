Your Pictures: 5 - 11 July 2017

  • 12 July 2017
A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales

  • A wild goat kid in Snowdonia Mark Greenway

    Strike a pose: Mark Greenway snapped this wild goat kid while walking on Y Llethr in Snowdonia with his wife Tina and their dog Red. Would you like to see your picture featured? Email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • Maen Dylan at Aberdesach Iwan Williams

    Like pebbles on a beach: Iwan Williams from Llanrug snapped this shoreline shot of Maen Dylan at Aberdesach.

  • A sunset over Pen-y-fan and Cribyn in the Brecon Beacons Martyn Jenkins

    Pen-y-fan and Cribyn in the Brecon Beacons perfectly framed by a glorious sunset, taken by Martyn Jenkins.

  • Langland to Caswell coastal path Helen Hopkins

    The deepest of blues: Helen Hopkins snapped this picture along the Langland to Caswell coastal path.

  • A sunrise over the fields in Caerphilly Katherine Prosser

    Serene sunrise: Katherine Prosser took this shot while on an early morning walk in Caerphilly.

  • The sun setting at Cemaes Bay on Anglesey Claire Gallimore

    Claire Gallimore captured this stunning shot of of the sun setting at Cemaes Bay on Anglesey.

  • Saundersfoot harbour in Pembrokeshire Hilary Overshall

    Sail away: Hilary Overstall captured this peaceful shot of Saundersfoot harbour in Pembrokeshire from St Brides Hill.

  • Lon Las Ogwen cycle track Carole Lynes

    The beautiful greenery of Lon Las Ogwen cycle track, Bethesda, by Carole Lynes of Llanrug.

  • Gower sunset Ashley Williams

    This gorgeous Gower sunset was snapped by Ashley Williams.

  • Llyn Clywedog Reservoir Louise Eden

    Louise Eden captured this shot of Llyn Clywedog Reservoir near Llanidloes during a weekend visit.

  • A Carneddau pony and foal at the Druids Circle above Penmaenmawr, Llandudno Alan Jones

    A Carneddau pony and foal at the Druids Circle above Penmaenmawr, Llandudno, by Alan Jones.

  • Sunset looking over the Milford Haven Waterway Max Hawkins

    Sunset at the Coastguard operations centre looking to St Anne's Head over the Milford Haven Waterway, by Max Hawkins.

