Snapchat Map: Ysgol y Preseli makes user warning video

A school in Pembrokeshire has made a video alerting pupils to an update on Snapchat which can reveal users' locations.

Ysgol y Preseli in Crymych has posted it online following "huge concerns" about Snap Map.

The function lets users share their exact location with people on their "friends" list in real time.

But Snap, the company behind Snapchat, said the feature was an "opt-in" and could be switched off at any time.

The school's video warns users about the risks involved in using the function, while pupils demonstrate how to turn it off and give tips for keeping safe online.

Teacher Serena Davies said the school decided to make the video because of "huge concerns" over people being able to track pupils' locations.

She said: "Our pupils have responded positively to the video, and have even given us some suggestions with regards to other apps.

"In addition, the school's wider community have also been in touch since we published the video online.

"We have received messages from schools all over Wales who are sharing the video online, and many are already planning to show the video in their assemblies and lessons within the school."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sofia Bettiza explains why the latest maps feature on Snapchat has caused some concern.

Schools in England have already raised similar concerns, with one warning the location feature could be used to "build up a picture of home addresses, travel routes, schools and workplaces".

While the information is only shared with people on a user's friends list, there are worries it could include strangers, such as people met on other apps and websites.

In a statement, Snap stressed location sharing on Snap Map was off by default and it said the function had to be accurate so friends could use it to find one another and meet up.

A spokesman added: "The safety of our community is very important to us and we want to make sure that all Snapchatters, parents and educators have accurate information about how the Snap Map works."