RSPCA Cymru warning after spike in dogs in hot cars

Dog owners have been warned not to leave their pets in hot cars following a spike in calls to the RSPCA last month.

RSPCA Cymru said it received 290 reports of animals in hot places, like cars, vans and conservatories, between January and June this year.

But 133 reports were made last month alone - accounting for 46% of calls.

The charity stressed leaving animals in hot environments could have "disastrous consequences".

According to RSPCA Cymru, the figures suggest the charity receives more than one call on the issue every five and a half hours in Wales.

Supt Martyn Hubbard said: "Put simply, there are fatal dangers of leaving animals in unsuitable environments, like dogs in warm cars.

"Temperatures can soar quickly in a car, caravan, conservatory or outbuilding. If it's 22C outside, within an hour the temperature can reach 47C inside, which can have disastrous consequences for animals."

A peak of reports of animals struggling over July "seems very possible", he added.