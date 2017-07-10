Grenfell fire: Welsh Fire Safety Advisory Group meets for first time

Image caption The Welsh Fire Safety Advisory Group is chaired by Des Tidbury

A new fire safety group, set up in Wales following the Grenfell Tower tragedy in London, has met for the first time.

Scores of people died when a huge fire engulfed the tower block on 14 June.

The Welsh Fire Safety Advisory Group will provide advice the Welsh Government on lessons to be learned from the disaster.

Members include representatives of councils, public and private sector bodies, residents and the fire service.

Image caption Grenfell Tower's cladding and insulation failed safety tests

Group chairman Des Tidbury, Chief Fire and Rescue Advisor to the Welsh Government, said: "What we're going to be focused on is the safety of people living in high rise accommodation, giving them reassurance through timely and appropriate advice.

"Our role is to advise the cabinet secretary for communities and children, who will then make the necessary arrangements for that to be communicated to the relevant individuals."

Fire safety tests and checks are being carried out on high-rise blocks used for social housing in Wales after police said the Grenfell Tower's cladding and insulation failed safety tests.

Cladding from three tower blocks in Newport and four blocks of flats in Swansea had failed new Welsh Government safety tests.