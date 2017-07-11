Tributes to motorcyclist killed in Conwy VW van crash

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Aidan McNicholl's hobbies included mountain biking, motorbikes and martial arts

Tributes have been paid to a motorcyclist who died following a crash in north Wales.

Aidan Dominic McNicholl, 36, from Bromborough, Merseyside, was killed in the collision with the VW Transporter van on the A5 at Cerrigydrudion, Conwy county, on Sunday evening.

In a statement, his family said he would be "greatly missed by all".

The driver of the van was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has been released on bail.

Mr McNicholl worked as a radiographer at The Walton Hospital in Liverpool, and his hobbies included mountain biking, motorbikes, martial arts and supporting Everton Football Club.

The family statement continued: "A much loved son, brother and boyfriend, Aidan was a kind and considerate man who was willing to go to great lengths for his friends and colleagues.

"He was adored by his nieces and nephews."