Your Pictures: 11-19 July 2017

  • 19 July 2017
  • From the section Wales

A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales

  • The waves at Rhossili Bay, Gower Rhys Evans

    Taking in the sea air... Rhys Evans' photo of the waves at Rhossili Bay on the Gower

  • Sunset overlooking the wind farm off Prestatyn Andrew Barnett

    Red sky at night: Andrew Barnett took this snap of the sunset over the wind farm off Prestatyn

  • Llyn y Fan Fach in the Black Mountains Dylan Wyn Williams

    Dylan Wyn Williams enjoyed a Brecon Beacons National Park stroll along Beacons Way in the Black Mountains, above Llyn y Fan Fach

  • Coldplay's concert at the Principality Stadium Wayne Carter

    Lights will guide you home: The Principality Stadium drenched in yellow (naturally) for Coldplay was captured by Wayne Carter

  • Sun setting over Aberystwyth Josh James

    Josh James captured the sun setting over Aberystwyth

  • A bridge in Cadoxton near Neath Jo Coates-Williams

    Reflections: A bridge over tranquil water in Cadoxton near Neath was taken by Jo Coates-Williams from Swansea on a summertime stroll

  • Fireworks over Penarth Pier Duncan McKellar

    The sky alight with fireworks over Penarth Pier was captured by Duncan McKellar

  • A sunset over Cardigan William James

    William James took this picture as he headed home to Newcastle Emlyn from a day at the beach near Tresaith

  • A cross above the coastal path towards Twr Mawr lighthouse at Ynys Llanddwyn, Anglesey Martin Wall

    Sea views: Martin Wall took this picture on a trail run along the coastal path towards Twr Mawr lighthouse at Ynys Llanddwyn, Anglesey

  • Puffins on Skomer Island, Pembrokeshire Christopher Chess

    These perky puffins on Skomer Island, Pembrokeshire, were caught on camera by Christopher Chess

  • Jelly fish and seaweed at Llanfairfechan sea front Alan Jones

    Alan Jones captured this colourful jelly fish and seaweed at Llanfairfechan sea front in Conwy county

  • Kite surfers at Newborough beach on Anglesey Bill Bowring

    (Kite) surf's up: These adrenaline seekers were spotted at Newborough beach on Anglesey by Bill Bowring

