Your Pictures: 11-19 July 2017
A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales
-
Rhys Evans
Taking in the sea air... Rhys Evans' photo of the waves at Rhossili Bay on the Gower
-
Andrew Barnett
Red sky at night: Andrew Barnett took this snap of the sunset over the wind farm off Prestatyn
-
Dylan Wyn Williams
Dylan Wyn Williams enjoyed a Brecon Beacons National Park stroll along Beacons Way in the Black Mountains, above Llyn y Fan Fach
-
Wayne Carter
Lights will guide you home: The Principality Stadium drenched in yellow (naturally) for Coldplay was captured by Wayne Carter
-
Josh James
Josh James captured the sun setting over Aberystwyth
-
Jo Coates-Williams
Reflections: A bridge over tranquil water in Cadoxton near Neath was taken by Jo Coates-Williams from Swansea on a summertime stroll
-
Duncan McKellar
The sky alight with fireworks over Penarth Pier was captured by Duncan McKellar
-
William James
William James took this picture as he headed home to Newcastle Emlyn from a day at the beach near Tresaith
-
Martin Wall
Sea views: Martin Wall took this picture on a trail run along the coastal path towards Twr Mawr lighthouse at Ynys Llanddwyn, Anglesey
-
Christopher Chess
These perky puffins on Skomer Island, Pembrokeshire, were caught on camera by Christopher Chess
-
Alan Jones
Alan Jones captured this colourful jelly fish and seaweed at Llanfairfechan sea front in Conwy county
-
Bill Bowring
(Kite) surf's up: These adrenaline seekers were spotted at Newborough beach on Anglesey by Bill Bowring
