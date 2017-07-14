In Pictures: Swansea Uni's Research as Art 2017 winners

  • 14 July 2017
Fifteen stunning images are revealed as the winners of Swansea University's 2017 Research as Art competition.

  • Bioblocks: building for nature Ruth Callaway

    Fifteen images and the stories behind them – such as how a barn owl’s pellets reveal which animals it has eaten, how data can save lives and how Barbie breaks free – have been revealed as the winners of Swansea University's 2017 Research as Art competition. The entrants had to convey their research in a striking image. The overall winner was "Bioblocks: building for nature" by Ruth Callaway of the College of Science.

  • Beauty in failure Emmanuel Péan

    The Award for Imagination was given to Emmanuel Péan from the College of Engineering for his piece "Beauty in failure".

  • Barn owl pellet contents Melissanthi Sommers-Kontoleon

    "Barn owl pellet contents" by Melissanthi Sommers-Kontoleon, College of Science, was given the Award for Connection with the Natural World.

  • The master musicians of Joujouka Syd Howells

    The Award for Illumination was given to Syd Howells, of The Egypt Centre, for his piece "The master musicians of Joujouka".

  • Hiding in plain sight: devices that blend into their surroundings Simon Robinson

    "Hiding in plain sight: devices that blend into their surroundings" by Simon Robinson, College of Science, won the Award for Inspiration.

  • Natural colours from the sea for a natural lifestyle Claudio Fuentes Grünewald

    "Natural colours from the sea for a natural lifestyle" by Claudio Fuentes Grünewald from the College of Science was Highly Commended.

  • The feeling of memories Amy Jenkins

    Amy Jenkins' piece "The feeling of memories" was Highly Commended. Ms Jenkins is from the College of Human and Health Sciences.

  • Banality from familiarity Elizabeth Evans

    Highly Commended - "Banality from familiarity" by Elizabeth Evans from the College of Engineering.

  • Barbie breaks free? Katrina Pritchard

    "Barbie breaks free?" by Katrina Pritchard, School of Management, was Highly Commended.

  • I, Human: the moral dimension of medical device design Jay Doyle

    Highly Commended was given to "I, Human: the moral dimension of medical device design" by Jay Doyle, College of Science.

  • Iron on the dress: redressing the story of Amy Dillwyn Kirsti Bohata

    "Iron on the dress: redressing the story of Amy Dillwyn" earned Kirsti Bohata, College of Arts and Humanities, Highly Commended.

  • #Data saves lives : how do feelings become numbers? Ann John

    Highly Commended - "#Data saves lives : how do feelings become numbers?" by Ann John from Swansea University Medical School.

  • Like gold dust: how to deliver essential medicines for all? Lowri Davies

    Another Highly Commended entry was "Like gold dust: how to deliver essential medicines for all?" by the College of Law and Criminology's Lowri Davies.

  • Mirror trees: programmable liquid metal spreading tree structures Timothy Neate

    Timothy Neate, from the College of Science, entered his piece "Mirror trees: programmable liquid metal spreading tree structures" which was Highly Commended.

  • Aberration Alexandros Alampounti

    "Aberration" by Alexandros Alampounti, College of Science, was Highly Commended.

