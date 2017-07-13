People in Denmark can watch Welsh sheep on 'Lamb Cam'

Image copyright HCC Image caption Viewers can choose to watch sheep in mid and north Wales

Counting sheep is being taken to a new level in Denmark where people will be able to watch the animals grazing in Wales via a 24-hour live stream.

Two high-tech cameras have been set up in farmers' fields in Conwy county and Ceredigion to show sheep and lambs roaming in the countryside.

It is part of a campaign in Denmark to highlight the traditional methods of producing Welsh Lamb.

It means Danes can now enjoy Wales at its best via "Lamb Cam".

Image copyright HCC Image caption Lamb Cam in Corwen

Image copyright HCC Image caption Sheep farmer Llyr Jones has a camera on his land in Derwydd, near Corwen

Hybu Cig Cymru - Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) also hope the cameras will show the high level of animal welfare at farms producing Welsh Lamb as they promote the meat in Denmark.

One camera has been set up on sheep farmer Llyr Jones' land at Derwydd, near Corwen in Conwy county, with the other located at Mynydd Gorddu near Aberystwyth, Ceredigion.

The video links are being promoted in Denmark as part of a marketing campaign and in supermarkets, where the live-stream will be broadcast.

Mr Jones said the camera had been placed at the highest point on his farm's mountain, which gave views of Snowdonia.

"I'm very excited to be able to share my untouched, special corner of the world with the people of Denmark," he added.

"It would be impossible to fly the good people of Denmark to see my lambs here at Derwydd so this is an effective way of sharing our product with them."

Image copyright HCC Image caption Lamb Cam near Aberystwyth

Annual sales of Welsh Lamb in Denmark have risen by as much as 25% year-on-year with an import of over 120 tonnes, according to HCC.

Alex James, market development export executive for HCC, said that made the country a target market for the product.

"Wales is perfect for producing quality Welsh Lamb with its unspoilt, luscious landscape, clean air, a temperate climate and mineral rich soils, all fed by a myriad of streams and rivers," he added.

"The aim of the Lamb Cam is to share the excellence of this environment with the Danes so that they can also understand and appreciate what makes Welsh Lamb so special."