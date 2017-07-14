Prince Charles opens Moneypenny offices in Wrexham

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Charles was given a tour of the £15m Moneypenny offices

Prince Charles listened in on a phone call when he officially opened the new headquarters of a telephone company in Wrexham.

The prince was given a tour of the £15m Moneypenny offices, which include a treehouse meeting room, its own village pub and a sun terrace.

It has claimed to be the "happiest workplace in the UK".

Prince Charles will later visit the RAF base where his son the Duke of Cambridge served.

He will tour RAF Valley on Anglesey and meet cadets, pilots and engineers at the site, where William served a three-year tour with the RAF Search and Rescue Force.

Friday's visits, which also include yogurt factory Village Dairy in Denbigh and the restored Plas Cadnant Hidden Gardens on Anglesey, make up the final day of the prince's Welsh summer tour.