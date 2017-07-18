Green Flags awarded to 180 Welsh parks and green spaces

Image copyright Philip Halling/Geograph

More than 180 parks and green spaces in Wales have now been given the Green Flag award.

Keep Wales Tidy gave an extra 22 sites the award - the national benchmark for publicly accessible parks - up from last year's total of 161.

The new additions include Aberfan Cemetery, Swansea University and The Kymin, in Penarth.

Environment Secretary Lesley Griffiths said green spaces were "fundamental to the wellbeing and quality of life".

Winners of the Green Flag Community Award, for sites that rely on volunteers for their maintenance, include The Dye Garden, at the National Wool Museum in Carmarthen, Cae Bryn Coed in Llan Ffestiniog, Gwynedd, and Llanfyllin Wetland in Powys.

Image copyright Jaggery/Geograph Image caption The Kymin, in Penarth, was among 22 new sites awarded Green Flag status

The Green Flag scheme, which is run by environmental charity, Keep Wales Tidy, with support from the Welsh Government, is judged by green space experts.

They assess sites using eight criteria, including horticultural standards, cleanliness, environmental management and community involvement.

Ms Griffiths said: "I am delighted to see so many green spaces achieving the standards of the Green Flag Award.

"The award helps to ensure that communities have top quality green space to enjoy and experience the outdoors, which are fundamental to the wellbeing and quality of life of our communities in Wales."

Lucy Prisk, Green Flag coordinator, said it was about "connecting people with the very best parks and green spaces".