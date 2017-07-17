New Ruth Jones sitcom Splott for BBC Radio Wales

Welsh actress and writer Ruth Jones is to bring a brand new sitcom to BBC Radio Wales next February.

Jones, known for TV sitcoms Stella, and Gavin and Stacey, will write and star in the new six-part comedy Splott.

The comedy, set in the Splott area of Cardiff, tells the story of Mandy Ferhat - a school cook and single mum.

When life gets tough, Mandy - played by Jones - turns to her "bonkers" neighbour Val and her "sweet but serial killer-obsessed" colleague Kathleen.

Jones said: "Let's be honest, who can't help but love the name Splott. A name made more loveable by the fact that it's a real place nestled in the heart of Wales' capital.

"I'm so excited to be playing a strong gutsy Cardiffian in what I hope is going to be a refreshingly daft and silly sitcom on Radio Wales."

Colin Paterson, editor of Radio Wales, said: "Ruth is one of the biggest comedy talents of her generation; I couldn't be more pleased that she has agreed to work with Radio Wales."