Heavy rain and strong winds set for parts of Wales
- 21 July 2017
- From the section Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Heavy rain and strong winds could make driving conditions difficult, the Met Office has said.
A yellow "be aware" warning has been issued for most of south east and south west Wales, plus western parts of mid and north.
With gusts of up to 50 mph, the Met Office said tree branches could fall with bridge restrictions and hazardous conditions for outdoor activities.
The warning is in place until 19:00 BST on Friday.