Welsh food shoppers 'buy third of vegetables needed'

Image copyright Thinkstock

Welsh shoppers are buying just one third of the recommended vegetables they need, according to research by an independent think tank.

Figures from the Food Foundation showed fresh produce makes up 7.1% of Welsh consumers' shopping.

It said the amount recommended by health experts was 20%.

Katie Palmer, from Food Cardiff, called for changes "to make a real impact on our nation's health".

The research follows the Food Foundation's launch of its Peas Please initiative in November last year.

It aims to secure commitments from the industry and government to increase vegetable consumption among the public.

Ms Palmer, who is also a member of the Food and Drink Wales industry board, said: "The Peas Please initiative aims to increase veg-consumption in the UK by changing the food environment so that retailers, manufacturers, restaurateurs and farmers are all contributing towards a systemic shift.

"We need representatives from all these areas to come together if we are going to make a real impact on our nation's health."