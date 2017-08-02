Your Pictures: 26 July - 1 August
A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales
-
Steve Liddiard
Castle on the hill: Steve Liddiard took this shot at Llansteffan, Carmarthenshire. Would you like to see your picture featured? Email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
-
Ashley Williams
Ashley Williams took this picture of wild flowers during a walk on Gower.
-
David Johns
Great outdoors: David Johns took this scenic shot of The Skirrid in Abergavenny.
-
Peter Whitehead
In the shadow of the mountain: Llyn Cwellyn in Snowdonia, taken by Peter Whitehead.
-
Rachel Bevan
A golden end to the day: Aberystwyth's harbour wall on a beautiful summer's evening, taken by Rachel Bevan.
-
Rebecca Batt
Calm waters: Rebecca Batt snapped this peaceful scene during a break from litter picking in a canoe at Llyn Dinas in Snowdonia.
-
Alex Latham
Alex Latham snapped this shot of the Clun Gwyn waterfalls in Brecon while exploring mid Wales.
-
David Crawford
An unexpected garden visitor in Denbigh, snapped by David Crawford.
-
Emlyn Stephenson
Aberystwyth's war memorial lit by the sunset, captured by Emlyn Stephenson.
-
Luc Davies
Conwy Castle as viewed from the bridge, taken by Luc Davies after an evening stroll with his father.
-
John Bevan
"Anglesey is so underrated": John Bevan captured this image of Llangristiolus at dusk.
-
Kelley Howlett-Booth
Busy bumblebees at Nash Point, Vale of Glamorgan, snapped by Kelley Howlett-Booth.
