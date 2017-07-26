Woman, 20, dies after Brynmawr King Street crash

Image copyright PA Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to call 101

A 20-year-old woman has died following a road crash in Blaenau Gwent during the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident, involving a black Volkswagen Polo, took place on King Street, Brynmawr at about 00:25 BST.

A 24-year-old local man, was seriously injured and is being treated at the Heath Hospital in Cardiff.

Gwent Police said the woman, who was from Crickhowell in Powys, died at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours for investigation work, but has since reopened.