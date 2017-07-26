BBC Cymru host Tommo to return after investigation

Image caption Tommo was taken off air for a week

A BBC Radio Cymru presenter who was taken off air following a complaint is set to return to his show.

Andrew Thomas, known as Tommo, was the subject of an internal investigation over comments he made while compering at Gwyl Nol a Mlan music festival in Llangrannog, Ceredigion.

The BBC said "Tommo has apologised unreservedly" to the festival organisers.

"He will return to his present his daily show next week."

Mr Thomas, who lives in Cardigan, also works as a stadium announcer at Wales' home football matches and at Parc Y Scarlets rugby ground in Llanelli.

The BBC said it takes "complaints of this nature very seriously and has taken appropriate action following the investigation".