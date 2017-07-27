Petition over lack of GCSE psychology course in Welsh

Image copyright Empics

A petition has been launched against a decision by an exam board to stop offering psychology GCSE next year.

Wales' main exam body, the WJEC, decided last year to stop offering the course in either English or Welsh due to a low uptake.

Regulating body Qualifications Wales invited exam boards from England to provide the course but did not insist it was available in Welsh.

The teacher behind the petition called it "linguistic discrimination".

Chris Evans, who established a psychology department at Ysgol Morgan Llwyd in Wrexham, wants the Welsh Government and Qualifications Wales to "change the policy".

Another exam board, Pearson, is offering psychology through the medium of English for students in Wales from September 2017 but would not provide it in Welsh, partly because it did not have "access to the expertise".

It means psychology is one of a number of GCSE subjects, including economics, available in English in Wales but not in Welsh next year.