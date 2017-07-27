Tributes to Sophie Jenkins killed in Brynmawr crash

Image copyright Family picture/BBC Image caption Sophie Jenkins' family said she would be "always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts"

Tributes have been paid to a 20-year-old woman from Crickhowell, Powys, who died after a crash.

Sophie Jenkins, also known as Sophie Brimble, died following the collision involving a black Volkswagen Polo on King Street in Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, on Wednesday.

Her family said she would be "forever in our hearts".

A 24-year-old man was seriously injured and treated at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.

Ms Jenkins' family said in a statement: "Taken from us way to soon! Love you always!

"Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts."