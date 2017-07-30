Hedd Wyn: New plaque marks Passchendaele poet's death

Image caption The plaque was donated by Cor Rygbi Gogledd Cymru

A plaque marking the centenary of Welsh poet Hedd Wyn's death has been unveiled near to where he died in Flanders.

Hedd Wyn, who was born Ellis Humphrey Evans, was killed on the first day of the Battle of Passchendaele in Belgium on 31 July 1917.

The shepherd poet, of Trawsfynydd, Gwynedd, was later named winner of the National Eisteddfod chair, now known as the Black Chair.

Archdruid, Geraint Lloyd Owen, unveiled the plaque.

He said the event on Sunday was "awfully emotional", with a thousand people attending the ceremony - hundreds of them from Wales.

Image copyright SNPA Image caption Ellis Humphrey Evans - Hedd Wyn - died on the first day of the 3rd Battle of Ypres, better known as Passchendaele

Cor Rygbi Gogledd Cymru sang a number of hymns and dedications at the service, along with the Welsh tenor, Rhys Meirion, and the choir from Hedd Wyn's home town, Cor Meibion Prysor.

Alwyn Bevan, the leader of the rugby choir, also placed a wreath at the site with his wife, Glena.

"It is very important as one gets older to make certain the younger generation are kept aware," he said.

"Keeping Hedd Wyn's name alive helps do this."

On Monday, a service will be held at his graveside, with further Passchendaele commemorations to take place across Wales.