Your Pictures: 2 - 8 August 2017

  • 9 August 2017
  • From the section Wales

A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales

    Patricia Jones snapped an otter catching a snooze in the sunshine at Conwy Water Gardens. Would you like to see your picture featured? Email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

    Ashley Williams snapped of a flower-filled field in Gower.

    Carl Morgan caught the Monmouthshire sunrise as ducks paddle on the River Wye as it flows through Monmouth.

    Eight-year-old Nia Leat, from Northolt, London, took this picture of a butterfly near Mewslade Bay, Gower.

    A spectacular sunset behind Paxton's Tower in Carmarthenshire captured by Matthew Browne, of Porthyrhyd.

    Sion Jones snapped South Stack lighthouse on Holyhead.

    Johnny Morris captured a competitor in Fishguard’s soap box derby in Pembrokeshire.

    Red Arrows over Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, taken by Cath Bevan.

    Mussel dredgers at Port Penrhyn, Bangor, Gwynedd, taken by Peter Whitehead.

    Lorna Mears took this shot of Patrishow Church, near Abergavenny, Monmouthshire.

    A rainbow captured by Mike Pender at Penarth Esplanade.

    Waves crash on rocks at Ogmore-by-Sea, Vale of Glamorgan, captured by Mark Tugwell.

