Your Pictures: 2 - 8 August 2017
A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales
Patricia Jones
Patricia Jones snapped an otter catching a snooze in the sunshine at Conwy Water Gardens.
Ashley Williams
Ashley Williams snapped of a flower-filled field in Gower.
Carl Morgan
Carl Morgan caught the Monmouthshire sunrise as ducks paddle on the River Wye as it flows through Monmouth.
Nia Leat
Eight-year-old Nia Leat, from Northolt, London, took this picture of a butterfly near Mewslade Bay, Gower.
Matthew Browne
A spectacular sunset behind Paxton's Tower in Carmarthenshire captured by Matthew Browne, of Porthyrhyd.
Sion Jones
Sion Jones snapped South Stack lighthouse on Holyhead.
Johnny Morris
Johnny Morris captured a competitor in Fishguard’s soap box derby in Pembrokeshire.
Cath Bevan
Red Arrows over Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, taken by Cath Bevan.
Peter Whitehead
Mussel dredgers at Port Penrhyn, Bangor, Gwynedd, taken by Peter Whitehead.
Lorna Mears
Lorna Mears took this shot of Patrishow Church, near Abergavenny, Monmouthshire.
Mike Pender
A rainbow captured by Mike Pender at Penarth Esplanade.
Mark Tugwell
Waves crash on rocks at Ogmore-by-Sea, Vale of Glamorgan, captured by Mark Tugwell.