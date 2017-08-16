Your Pictures: 9 - 15 August
A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales
-
Liam Bluck
Purple haze: Liam Bluck captured this stunning shot of a colourful sunset at Penbryn beach in Ceredigion. Would you like to see your picture featured? Email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
-
Neil Bartlett
A burst of summer: These wild flowers in Clydach, Swansea were taken by Neil Bartlett
-
Shaun Burkey
In the rough: Shaun Burkey took this shot at Conwy Golf Club.
-
Gary McCarthy
Gary McCarthy used his "new toy" to take this drone shot of the village of Llansteffan, Carmarthenshire, where he lives.
-
Duane Evans
This peaceful view of Penclawdd on Gower at sunset was taken by Duane Evans.
-
Carole Lynes
Wonderful waterway: The beautiful marina of Y Felinheli, near Caernarfon, captured by Carole Lynes of Llanrug.
-
Mark Weston
Margam Castle was captured in all its glory by Mark Weston, from Hengoed, who was enjoying a day out with his family.
-
Alan Lodge
Water from the River Clywedog frozen in time near Nant Mill in Wrexham, captured by Alan Lodge.
-
Luc Davies
This is the reason Conwy is a World Heritage site - captured by Luc Davies
-
Sue Stacey
Spray and play: A high tide at Old Colwyn in Conwy county made a splash, as Sue Stacey found out.
-
Bleddyn Jones
St Cwyfan's Church at Llangadwaladr on Anglesey is also known as the church in the sea - for obvious reasons, framed as the stars come out by Bleddyn Jones
-
Sian Monument
Light and colour at South Stack on Anglesey, by @sian_monument.
