Your Pictures: 9 - 15 August

A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales

  • A colourful sunset at Penbryn beach in Ceredigion Liam Bluck

  • Wild flowers in Clydach, Swansea taken by Neil Bartlett Neil Bartlett

  • In the rough: Shaun Burkey took this shot at Conwy Golf Club Shaun Burkey

  • An aerial picture of Llansteffan, Carmarthenshire Gary McCarthy

  • A view of a boat at Penclawdd on Gower at sunset Duane Evans

  • The marina of Y Felinheli, near Caernarfon Carole Lynes

  • Margam Castle Mark Weston

  • Water from the River Clywedog frozen in time near Nant Mill in Wrexham, captured by Alan Lodge. Alan Lodge

  • Conwy Castle by Luc Davies Luc Davies

  • Waves spray at Old Colwyn Sue Stacey

  • St Cwyfan's Church at Llangadwaladr on Anglesey Bleddyn Jones

  • Light and colour at South Stack on Anglesey, by @sian_monument Sian Monument

