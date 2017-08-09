Loteri Cymru 'sorry for mistake' in monthly draw

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Loteri Cymru is broadcast on S4C

Wales' televised lottery has encountered an error just months after its launch.

Loteri Cymru has written to players to inform them of a "system error" which meant not all eligible tickets were included in its monthly Loto+ draw in April, May and June.

It said it was "really sorry for the mistake" and was addressing it by holding an extraordinary £15,000 Loto+ draw on Wednesday at 17:00 BST.

The weekly draw was unaffected.

Held on the last Friday of each month, Loto+ is a free draw which includes all non-jackpot wining lottery lines from that month.