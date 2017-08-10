North Wales' GP shortage escalating crisis, medic warns

Image caption Dr Eamonn Jessup warns of a "domino affect" of practices terminating NHS contracts

GP shortages across north Wales are reaching crisis point, a senior medic has warned.

Dr Eamonn Jessup, chairman of the local medical committee, said the majority of the region was at risk of losing their family doctor.

He has written an open letter to cross-party AMs calling on them to help fight the "recruitment plight".

The Welsh Government said sustaining high quality primary care across the whole of Wales was a priority.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) has taken over the running of a number of GP practices across north Wales after a number terminated their NHS contracts.

Since September 2015, practices in Prestatyn, Rhuddlan, Wrexham, Old Colwyn and Conwy have handed back their contracts, leaving BCUHB to run them directly.

Image copyright Google Image caption Rashmi surgery in Old Colwyn, with 1,200 patients on its books, handed back its NHS contract to BCUHB in January

The health board said it was continuing to work hard to find solutions to the challenges.

Dr Jessup said GP bodies had warned of the upcoming crisis for years, but the number being taken over by the health board seemed to have "picked up significant speed" recently.

He said many family doctors were retiring early due to high workloads and practices were struggling to fill vacancies.

"We have moved from the position that it was a minority of areas in north Wales that were at risk of losing their GP to the majority of areas now being at risk.

"Since we last raised the issue of this potential collapse there seems to have been little recognition that north Wales has issues more acute than down south," he added.

In Wrexham, BCUHB runs six large GP practices, while there are issues in Colwyn Bay, Conwy, Llandudno, the Llyn Peninsula, he said.

Image copyright Google Image caption Rashmi surgery in Old Colwyn, with 1,200 patients on its books, handed back its NHS contract to BCUHB in January

Criccieth practice has also just given notice it will be terminating its NHS contract. Dr Jessop claimed it cost approximately a third more for BCUHB to run the services than the practices.

A Welsh Government spokesman said changes to the GP contract for 2017-18 meant investment in primary care had increased by about £27m.

Ministers are working with health boards and the British Medical Association to support practices vulnerable to closure.

He added: "Through our successful This is Wales: Train, Work, Live campaign, designed to market Wales and NHS Wales as an attractive place to work, we are successfully recruiting more GPs to work in Wales."

BCUHB said the issue was affecting primary care across the UK and it was working with partners to "deliver the best possible care for patients across north Wales".

"We've seen considerable success in using new models of working, and will continue to work hard to find solutions to the challenges identified," a spokesman said.