Eisteddfod 2017: George North honoured by Gorsedd of Bards

Image caption George North was awarded the bardic name Sior o'r Gogledd

Wales rugby star George North has been honoured by the Gorsedd of the Bards at the National Eisteddfod on Anglesey.

He was awarded blue robes and made an honorary druid during a ceremony on Friday.

North was brought up on the island and educated in Ysgol Bodedern, a stone's throw from this year's eisteddfod.

Also honoured was Wales football team's assistant manager, Osian Roberts, who is the honorary president at this year's cultural festival.

Roberts from Bodffordd, Anglesey, was part of Wales' success at Euro 2016, and key to ensuring Welsh was seen and heard during the tournament.

The Gorsedd of the Bards is an association of poets, writers, musicians, artists and other individuals who are deemed to have made a significant contribution to the Welsh nation, the language, and its culture.

North said he was "proud and happy" to receive the honour.