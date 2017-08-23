Your Pictures: 16 - 22 August
A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales
-
Catherine Adams
Blues skies and a big wheel at Cardiff Bay, taken by Catherine Adams. Would you like to see your picture featured? Email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
-
Trevor Hands
Sunshine on a rainy day: Trevor Hands' shot of Lake Vyrnwy, Powys, boosted spirits on a damp morning
-
Christopher Sykes-Popham
Christopher Sykes-Popham photographed this paraglider over the hills of Blaenavon
-
Neale Lewis Jones
Neale Lewis Jones captured this blue damsel fly while walking through Newborough Forest on Anglesey.
-
Ben Salter
Ben Salter managed to get this photograph of the partial eclipse. It was taken at Cosmeston Country Park in Penarth. He said: "You can see that the moon has taken a 'bite' out the sun."
-
Chris Evans
A chilly morning at Three Cliffs Bay on the Gower, by Chris Evans
-
Barbara Fuller
Trainers v track: Barbara Fuller took this picture at the annual Race the Train run along the Talyllyn Railway in mid Wales
-
Matt Morris
Sunset over Southerndown, in the Vale of Glamorgan, taken by Matt Morris
-
Richard Moult
Pennard Church at night time, as captured by Richard Moult of Swansea
-
Iwan Williams
Iwan Williams, from Llanrug, took this picture of Sychnant pass, Conwy
-
Alan Wyatt
"The sky was amazing," said Alan Wyatt, from Fishguard, who took this photograph at the top of Dinas mountain in Pembrokeshire, during a walk with friends and their children
-
Damien Black
Damien Black took a photograph of this thatched cottage while out walking in Merthyr Mawr, Bridgend county
- Image gallery Your Pictures: 2 - 8 August 2017
- Image gallery Your Pictures: 5 - 11 July 2017
- Image gallery Your pictures: 28 June - 4 July
- Image gallery Your Pictures: 14 - 20 June
- Image gallery Your Pictures: 8 - 13 June
- Image gallery Your Pictures: 1 - 7 June
- Image gallery Your Pictures: 24 - 31 May