Your Pictures: 16 - 22 August

  • 23 August 2017
A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales

    Blues skies and a big wheel at Cardiff Bay, taken by Catherine Adams. Would you like to see your picture featured? Email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • Sunshine on a rainy day: Trevor Hands' shot of Lake Vyrnwy, Powys, boosted our spirits on a damp morning Trevor Hands

    Christopher Sykes-Popham photographed this paraglider over the hills of Blaenavon

    Neale Lewis Jones captured this blue damsel fly while walking through Newborough Forest on Anglesey.

    Ben Salter managed to get this photograph of the partial eclipse. It was taken at Cosmeston Country Park in Penarth. He said: "You can see that the moon has taken a 'bite' out the sun."

    A chilly morning at Three Cliffs Bay on the Gower, by Chris Evans

    Trainers v track: Barbara Fuller took this picture at the annual Race the Train run along the Talyllyn Railway in mid Wales

    Sunset over Southerndown, in the Vale of Glamorgan, taken by Matt Morris

    Pennard Church at night time, as captured by Richard Moult of Swansea

    Iwan Williams, from Llanrug, took this picture of Sychnant pass, Conwy

    "The sky was amazing," said Alan Wyatt, from Fishguard, who took this photograph at the top of Dinas mountain in Pembrokeshire, during a walk with friends and their children

    Damien Black took a photograph of this thatched cottage while out walking in Merthyr Mawr, Bridgend county

