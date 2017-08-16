Unemployment remains flat in Wales

Image copyright PA

The unemployment rate in Wales has fallen slightly to 4.5% over the last month, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The figure between April and June is the lowest since last November.

It is still slightly behind the UK rate, which also fell from 4.5% to 4.4%.

The total unemployed for May stood at at 67,000, compared to 70,000 in the previous month.

Compared with the previous three months, unemployment in Wales was 6,000 lower but it was 2,000 higher when compared with a year earlier.

The ONS statistics also show that there were 24,000 fewer people at work in Wales between March and May than between January and March and that only the West Midlands and Northern Ireland have a smaller proportion of the population in work.

The UK unemployment rate has not been lower since April to June 1975.

The ONS's senior labour market statistician Matt Hughes said: "The employment picture remains strong, with a new record high employment rate and another fall in the unemployment rate.

"Despite the strong jobs picture, however, real earnings continue to decline."