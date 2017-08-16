Onshore wind farm at Alwen Forest moves a step closer

Image copyright Google Image caption The forest straddles Conwy and Denbighshire borders, and is part of the wider Hiraethog Forest

An onshore wind farm on the Conwy-Denbighshire border has moved a step closer with a company assigned to develop plans.

Innogy Renewables UK has been asked by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and Welsh Water to survey land at Alwen Forest, between Cerrigydrudion and Ruthin.

Should a planning application be made, NRW will act as an advisor.

A similar project at nearby Clocaenog provided controversial because of 10.5 miles (17km) of power lines needed.

Campaigners were defeated in court action to stop these being built to a substation at Glascoed.

Seven companies had bid for a lease to survey land at Alwen Forest, with battery storage, solar, biomass and hydro other options considered.

NRW's Derek Stephen called the environment "our most valuable natural asset" and said the initiative offered "creative solutions to energy problems".

The scheme will help the Welsh Government towards its target of reducing greenhouse emissions by 80% by 2050, according to Environment Secretary Lesley Griffiths