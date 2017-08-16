Archbishop of Wales election set for September

Image copyright Geograph/Jaggery Image caption Elections for the Archbishops of Wales have been held in Llandrindod Wells ever since 1920

The 13th Archbishop of Wales is set to be elected in September, the Church in Wales has said.

The doors of Holy Trinity Church in Llandrindod Wells, Powys, will be locked on 5 September for up to three days for the Electoral College to make its choice.

Dr Barry Morgan, who held the office for 14 years, retired in January.

In April, the Very Reverend June Osborne replaced him as the Bishop of Llandaff.

Her appointment was made by the Bench of Bishops after the initial process failed to select one of the candidates.

This led to an accusation of homophobia, which the church strongly denied.

Dr Morgan's successor will be chosen from among the six serving Welsh diocesan bishops: the Bishop of Swansea and Brecon John Davies, the Bishop of Bangor Andy John, the Bishop of St Asaph Gregory Cameron, the Bishop of Monmouth Richard Pain, the Bishop of St Davids Joanna Penberthy and the Bishop of Llandaff June Osborne.

A nominee must achieve two-thirds of the votes of the college in order to be elected.