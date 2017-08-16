Welsh firms named for not paying national minimum wage
Seventeen employers in Wales who failed to pay workers the minimum wage have been named by the UK government.
Most firms neglected to pay one worker the required amount while collectively the 17 owed staff more than £30,700.
Pembrokeshire National Park resort Bluestone was the biggest employer on the list and underpaid two members of staff.
The employers, who have all repaid the money, ranged from restaurants to nurseries and hairdressers.
In 2013, the government revised rules allowing it to publicly name companies found to have breached wage laws.
The national minimum wage is £7.50 per hour for over 25s and £7.05 for those between 21 and 24.
It is £5.60 per hour for 18 to 20-year-olds and £4.05 per hour for 16 to 17-year-olds while apprentices are entitled to £3.50.
Those who do not pay the correct rates can face fines of up to £20,000, as well as criminal prosecution.
A spokesman for Bluestone said the underpayment was due to "a minor compliance issue" over money deducted from pay for accommodation provided by the company.
The 17 employers who underpaid workers were:
- William Gareth Griffiths and Llinos Griffiths trading as Gareth Griffiths, Ceredigion, failed to pay £9,230.56 to one worker
- Tracey Newnian of Tracey's Unisex Salon, Carmarthenshire, failed to pay £3,879.67 to one worker
- Thai Lounge (Cardiff) Ltd neglected to pay £2,527.27 to four workers
- Bluestone Resorts Ltd, Pembrokeshire, failed to pay £2,378.98 to two workers
- Paul Isaac and Hayley Isaac trading as Refit Design Shopfitters, Neath Port Talbot, failed to pay £1,941.04 to one worker
- Burlesque Hair Company Ltd, Newport, did not pay £1,672.58 to three workers
- Celtic Community Services Ltd, Rhondda Cynon Taff, failed to pay £1,521.44 to five workers
- Kingston City Properties Ltd, Cardiff, neglected to pay £626.01 to one worker
- Burrows Day Care Nursery (Porthcawl) Ltd, Bridgend, failed to pay £550.30 to four workers
- The Wild Swan Ltd, Swansea, failed to pay £380.71 to four workers
- Talal Al-Arab and Hani Hussain trading as Bella Pizza, Gwynedd, failed to pay £377.25 to one worker
- Mandy James trading as Prince of Wales Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taff, did not pay one worker £254.34
- M Camilleri and Sons Roofing Ltd, Vale of Glamorgan, failed to pay £1,150.68 to 11 workers
- Adeiladwyr Eryri Builders CYF, Gwynedd, neglected to pay £864 to one worker
- Dylan Rhys Roberts trading as D R Roberts Plumbing and Heating, Denbighshire, failed to pay one worker £735.58
- Whistlestop Cafe (North Wales) Ltd, Denbighshire, failed to pay £433.68 to one worker
- Ruthin Castle Hotel Ltd, Denbighshire, failed to pay £2,182.49 to one worker