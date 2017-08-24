GCSE results due in Wales after system change

Image copyright PA

Thousands of students across Wales will get their GCSE results later, after some of the biggest changes in decades were introduced to the exams system.

The watchdog has warned results in some core subjects could be lower, due to more pupils being entered for the exams a year early.

This summer's 16-year-olds are also the first to complete courses in six reformed GCSE examinations.

There were 334,100 entries for the exams, up from 303,620 last summer.

Welsh pupils will still be graded A* to G, but students in England will receive new numerical grades for some subjects.

Pupils sat new Welsh-specific GCSE exams in Welsh language, English language, Welsh literature and English literature for the first time this summer.

Two new maths exams have also been introduced - Mathematics: Numeracy and Mathematics.

The first exams in the new-look GCSE maths were sat in November last year.

Regulator Qualifications Wales said changing entry patterns were likely to affect this summer's results.

Emyr George, the director in charge of General Qualifications, said there has been "a notable increase" in the number of students sitting their exams early at the end of Year 10 as opposed to the end of year 11 when they are 16.

The regulator said there has been an increase of about 40% in Year 10s who will be awarded grades this summer.

"When you look at the overall results, that is likely to have some impact when you look at the headline figures in particular that are based on all the exams that were taken this summer", Mr George said.

Qualifications Wales said the increase in exam entries this summer was mainly driven by the extra maths GCSE and the increase in Year 10 entries in some subjects.

There has been a dramatic increase in the number of Year 10 students entered for this summer's English language exam - 21,090, which is about 65% of all Year 10 students.

It appears to be the main reason why the overall number of entries for English Language this summer is about 24,000 higher than last year at 59,050.

In England, English and Maths will be graded numerically this year for the first time from nine at the top end of the scale down to one.

The changes make it more difficult to compare the overall performance of pupils in different parts of the UK.

Scotland has a separate system while Northern Ireland is also keeping the A* to G grading, although some pupils have been taking numerically graded exams.

The regulator says the qualifications remain broadly equivalent across the nations.

Mr George said: "It's quite a significant year and one we've been preparing for to ensure that those students taking the new qualifications in Wales this year can be confident that they've not been unfairly disadvantaged in any way by being the first to tackle those qualifications."