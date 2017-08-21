Cambrian railway line shut after loose yacht hits bridge

Image copyright E Gammie/Geograph Image caption Barmouth bridge carries the Cambrian Coast railway across the Mawddach estuary

Rail services on a Gwynedd section of track have been cancelled after a loose yacht hit a railway bridge.

Services on the Cambrian railway line between Barmouth and Machynlleth, Powys, were stopped after the collision at about 18:10 BST on Monday.

The Coastguard said an empty 30ft (10m) yacht slipped its moorings and got caught under Barmouth railway bridge, which runs over Mawddach estuary.

The mast is caught on the bridge and the yacht had titled over to one side.

The Barmouth all-weather and inshore RNLI lifeboats were standing by to try to tow the yacht free at slack water at about 21:00.

A Coastguard rescue team and the Barmouth Habourmaster are also at the scene, along with a Network Rail engineer.

Arriva Trains Wales said services running through Barmouth may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes

A replacement bus service has been set up as the line is currently closed.