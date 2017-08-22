Rare blue lobster Chelsea rehomed at Anglesey Sea Zoo

Image copyright Athena Pictures Image caption Mr Coakley-Green named the lobster Chelsea because it is the same colour blue as the Premier League football team

A rare blue lobster that was saved from the cooking pot when a fishmonger discovered it was a one in two million specimen is to be rehomed on Anglesey.

The lobster was caught off North Berwick in Scotland and sent to Swansea fishmonger Adrian Coakley-Greene, 70, who supplies restaurants with seafood.

On Monday he said he hoped to donate the lobster to an aquarium.

Now the Lobster Hatchery of Wales at Anglesey Sea Zoo has offered to take the crustacean named Chelsea.

Bright blue lobsters have a genetic abnormality that causes them to produce more of a certain protein than others.