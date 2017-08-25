DVLA bans over 300 potentially offensive licence plates

Image caption Do these "suppressed" vehicle registration marks cause "upset or offence"?

More than 300 vehicle licence plates have been banned from use when the 67 registrations are released on 1 September.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) has withheld them because they are deemed rude or offensive.

Among those are AF67 HAN, HU67 MOT, MU67 DER, MU67 GAR, NE67 ECT and OR67 SAM.

A DVLA spokesman said it had a responsibility to ensure plates do not "cause upset or offence".

In June, the Swansea-based agency admitted that a plate JH11 HAD "slipped through the net".

Words which look as if they spell the word jihad among the new plates have also been banned, information supplied under the Freedom of Information Act to BBC Wales has shown.

Others on the list include NO67 DAD, NO67 FUN, NO67 MUM, NO67 SON, NO67 SXY, NO67 TOY and NO67 YOB.

The spokesman said: "The agency applies a clear policy of withholding potentially offensive registration numbers equally to normal issue series and those made available to purchase from our sales team.

"Such numbers are withheld if they are likely to cause offence or embarrassment to the general population in this country on the grounds of political, racial and religious sensitivities or simply because they are in poor taste when displayed correctly on a number plate."