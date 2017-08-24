Wales meets recycling target four years early
By Steffan Messenger BBC Wales Environment Correspondent
- 24 August 2017
- From the section Wales
A target for 64% of waste to be recycled in Wales by 2019/20 has been met four years early.
Provisional data for the 12 months to March 2017 reveal an increase of 4% on the previous year's recycling rate of 60%.
Wales is well ahead of the rest of the UK, second in Europe and third in world recycling league tables.
Environment Secretary Lesley Griffiths said the statistics made for "extremely satisfying reading".