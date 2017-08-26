Cardiff Bay hosts Extreme Sailing Series

  • 26 August 2017
The race series is being held in Cardiff Bay over the August bank holiday weekend.

  • Extreme Sailing in Cardiff Vincent Curutchet/Lloyd Images

    Competitors line themselves up in the water

  • Extreme Sailing in Cardiff Vincent Curutchet/Lloyd Images

    The ultimate Stadium Racing championship will headline the Cardiff Harbour Festival

  • Extreme Sailing in Cardiff Vincent Curutchet/Lloyd Images

    The event attracts thousands of spectators

  • Extreme Sailing in Cardiff Vincent Curutchet/Lloyd Images

    2017 is the sixth consecutive year the Extreme Sailing Series has been held in Cardiff Bay

  • Extreme Sailing in Cardiff Vincent Curutchet/Lloyd Images

    Some of the world’s leading sailors will compete over the bank holiday weekend

  • Extreme Sailing in Cardiff Vincent Curutchet/Lloyd Images

    The new course allows the crowds to get up close to the racing

  • Extreme Sailing in Cardiff Vincent Curutchet/Lloyd Images

    Act 6, Cardiff is final stage for the 2017 Flying Phantom Series, where the champion will be crowned