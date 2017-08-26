Cardiff Bay hosts Extreme Sailing Series
The race series is being held in Cardiff Bay over the August bank holiday weekend.
Vincent Curutchet/Lloyd Images
Competitors line themselves up in the water
The ultimate Stadium Racing championship will headline the Cardiff Harbour Festival
The event attracts thousands of spectators
2017 is the sixth consecutive year the Extreme Sailing Series has been held in Cardiff Bay
Some of the world’s leading sailors will compete over the bank holiday weekend
The new course allows the crowds to get up close to the racing
Act 6, Cardiff is final stage for the 2017 Flying Phantom Series, where the champion will be crowned