Bridgend and Swansea food to be recycled at Stormy Down

A 15-year deal to recycle food waste locally at a new plant in Pyle has been signed by Bridgend and Swansea councils.

About 18,000 tonnes a year of food waste will be processed at Agrivert in Stormy Down and turned into electricity, as well as fertiliser for about 3,000 acres of farm land.

The scheme is being supported with Welsh Government funding.

There are hopes it will help hit Wales-wide recycling targets of 70% by 2025.

Food waste in Bridgend had previously been taken to a food waste processing plant in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

Latest figures showed Bridgend county recycled 58% of its waste and Swansea 64% - and the target for 64% of waste to be recycled in Wales by 2019-20 was met four years early.