Your Pictures: 30 August - 5 September
A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales
-
Don Cardy
Don Cardy captured this night-time view on Mynydd Parys, Anglesey.
-
Mandy Llewellyn
A moody sky above Carew Castle, Pembrokeshire, taken by Mandy Llewellyn.
-
Georgina Harper
High fliers: These two red kites were pictured by Georgina Harper at Gigrin Farm in Powys.
-
Darren Collier
Somewhere over the rainbow: Darren Collier snapped this picturesque view of Storey Arms in the Brecon Beacons.
-
Will Elson
Will Elson captured this view of the sun setting over Llanddulas in Conwy County.
-
Victor Humphreys
A rest among the flowers: This shot of a butterfly at the National Botanic Garden of Wales, Carmarthenshire, was taken by Victor Humphreys.
-
David Wright
Turrets and a leaning tower: David Wright took this shot at Caerphilly castle.
-
Iwan Williams
A stunning sunset over the Sychnant pass in Conwy county was taken by Iwan Williams from Llanrug.
-
Rupert Jones
All creatures great and small... Rupert Jones captures this boat fishing under the grand Menai suspension bridge at Anglesey.
-
Jen Dyson
Fun in the sun at Cardiff Bay is encapsulated by Jen Dyson's shot.
-
Mel Evans
Full steam ahead: The Blaenau Ffestiniog narrow gauge train steams over the level crossing at Tanygrisiau on its journey to Porthmadog.
-
Anita Mills
Anita Mills captures the glow of the Glaslyn estuary in Snowdonia.
