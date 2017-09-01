St John Cymru wants 5,000 extra 'lifesavers' in Wales

Image copyright St John Cymru Wales Image caption Each year, St John Cymru Wales trains about 26,000 people in first aid skills

A campaign to train an extra 5,000 first aid "lifesavers" in Wales has been launched by St John Cymru Wales.

Every September, the first aid charity offers free, two-hour training sessions across Wales, teaching simple techniques on dealing with emergency situations.

It is hoping to top the 3,000 extra people trained last September.

Chief executive Keith Dunn said it could be "the difference between a life lost and a life saved".

Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption Keith Dunn, chief executive at St John Cymru Wales, is retiring after 17 years in the role

Mr Dunn said the vision was to have a "first aider in every home in Wales", adding: "We believe nobody should die because they needed first aid and didn't get it."

Social Services and Public Health Secretary Rebecca Evans said: "Giving people across Wales the opportunity to learn basic techniques means they could confidently step in to save the lives of their friends, neighbours and loved ones in the future."

What first aiders will learn: