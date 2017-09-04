Police forces' summer drink driving tests down 50%

Image copyright PA

Police have conducted 5,000 fewer drink driving tests during a summer campaign in June compared to last year.

The four forces in Wales gave 4,622 breath tests in June this year, compared to 9,532 in June 2016 (a 51% drop) - with a senior officer claiming police took a "more targeted approach".

Gwent Police conducted just 88 tests this year, compared to 1,004 last year.

But the figure for South Wales Police hardly changed - at 1,629 for June this year and 1,819 last year.

Dyfed-Powys Police breathalysed 1,133 times in June 2017, and 2,751 the previous year while the figure for North Wales Police was 1,772 compared to 3,958.

Supt Glyn Fernquest, force lead for Roads Policing in Gwent, said: "This year we have taken a targeted approach to tackling this issue, working with the community and acting on specific information provided to us.

"This has resulted in us being in the right place at the right time to deal with the small minority of irresponsible drivers, who make the decision to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol or taking drugs.

"Taking just one chance can have truly devastating consequences for you, your loved ones and others road users.

"Please plan ahead and ensure that if you are out having a drink, you have a safe and reliable way of getting home."

Of the drink drive tests conducted, 5.9% were refused or failed this year, compared to 3.2% last year.