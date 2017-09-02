Sir Tom Jones cancels US tour on 'medical advice'

Singer Sir Tom Jones has postponed his US tour following medical advice.

The 77-year-old, famous for hits like Delilah, It's Not Unusual and Sex Bomb, was due to start with a concert in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday.

In a statement on his website, Sir Tom sent his "sincere apologies" to fans for cancelling the dates, which will be re-arranged for 2018.

Fans of the Pontypridd singer will be able to use their tickets for the new dates, yet to be announced.