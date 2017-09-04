More organ donation awareness call to help transform lives

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jennifer Jones has had a double cornea transplant

An amateur photographer who was left house-bound because of an eye condition has called for all people to talk about organ donation.

Jennifer Jones, 29, from Pwllheli, Gwynedd, has since had a double corneal transport which has "transformed" her life.

It is two years since deemed consent was introduced - meaning unless you opt out, your organs can be donated.

For National Organ Donation Week, calls are made for more family discussions.

While many people are aware of the importance of donating main organs such as kidneys and hearts, Ms Jones said there is a bigger picture.

"Before I needed a transplant, I was like many others and signed up to the organ donor register but didn't want to donate my eyes," she said.

"After my diagnosis, it struck me that there isn't enough awareness around the procedure of a corneal transplant."

A keen photographer, who spent most of her time pursuing her hobby outside, she was diagnosed with Keratoconus at the age of 24.

Adults in Wales are regarded as having allowed organ donation unless they have opted out

This resulted in the thinning of the cornea, the eye's outermost layer, with her describing an inability to take photos as having the things she enjoyed most "taken away from me".

She was put on the transplant waiting list in November 2015 and has since had operations on both eyes.

Ms Jones said organ donation can transform up to nine lives and despite deemed consent in Wales, families should know the views of loved ones on it.

Eiddwen Glyn, a transplant nurse specialist from Cardiff said many people do not like discussing what happens after they die.

"Most families will want to honour your decision but to do this, they need to know what those decisions are," she added.