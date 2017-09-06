Dragon Studios' William Shakespeare drama cancelled

Image copyright Welsh Government Image caption The series focused on the early years of playwright William Shakespeare

A US TV series based on the life of William Shakespeare that received public money and was filmed at Dragon Studios, near Bridgend, has been cancelled.

The Welsh Government has refused to reveal the amount it gave Will, which ran on cable network TNT.

Turner, which owns the channel, said there would not be a second series.

The Welsh Government said the production was estimated to have generated £18m in the local economy.

Work to dismantle sets has been taking place at the studios' site.

Will, which started production last year and began airing on TNT in July, focused on the earlier years of the young playwright.

It was based at the studios with location shooting taking place around south Wales and London.

Its final episode aired on Monday.

The series was billed last year as the biggest budget US TV production ever shot in Wales, with a set that included a replica of the Globe theatre.

'Disappointing'

The Welsh Government told BBC Wales that the production had received grant funding, but that the amount could not be disclosed due to commercial sensitivities.

Grant terms required the production spend a certain proportion of its budget in Wales on a Welsh crew, goods and services.

The government said the production had "over-achieved on the projected Welsh spend figure" but that final figures were yet to be confirmed.

A spokeswoman said it was "aware of the situation regarding Will".

"While this is disappointing we acknowledge and accept the nature of TV series and that they can be cancelled at any point in their run," she said.

"The reasons for cancelling could be numerous; for example it could be due to viewing figures, a lack of international sales or a loss of interest from key creatives.

"However, bringing this production to Wales has had a significant impact for the Welsh creative industries sector and it is anticipated the production will have generated £18m spend into the local economy, providing jobs to Welsh actors, crew and supply chain companies.

"We have also built a very good and useful relationship with TNT Productions, who are prolific in TV and film production, and there is every possibility that they will bring another production to Wales."