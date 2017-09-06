Bishop John Davies chosen as new Archbishop of Wales

Image caption John Davies was ordained 1984 after a career in law

The Bishop of Swansea and Brecon, John Davies, has been appointed as the new Archbishop of Wales.

Voting by an electoral college to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Dr Barry Morgan began on Tuesday in Powys.

All six serving bishops in Wales were candidates for the role.

Mr Davies was ordained in 1984 following a career in law and has been the Bishop of Swansea and Brecon since 2008.

He was elected by a college of 42 people made up of clerics and lay people, who were locked in Holy Trinity Church in Llandrindod Wells.

Image caption John Davies was announced as the new Archbishop of Wales following an electoral college vote

A candidate needed two-thirds of the votes in order to be selected.

The new archbishop said: "I am overwhelmed and humbled. I would like to thank members of the college and especially my fellow bishops for the confidence and trust they have shown in me.

"We will work together as a team to grow and strengthen the church as it serves the communities of Wales and helps build the kingdom of God."

The other candidates were the newly-appointed Bishop of Llandaff June Osborne, the Bishop of St Davids Joanna Penberthy, the Bishop of Bangor Andy John, the Bishop of St Asaph Gregory Cameron and the Bishop of Monmouth Richard Pain.

The Church in Wales said an enthronement ceremony for the new Archbishop would be in held in a few months' time.