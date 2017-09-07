Microscopic worm spraying at Wales forests to tackle pest

From the section

Image copyright Natural Resources Wales Image caption Natural Resources Wales is spraying microscopic worms into and around conifer tree stumps

Microscopic worms are being sprayed on to conifer trees at forests across Wales to tackle pest beetles.

Natural Resources Wales said pine weevils were having a "devastating impact" on young trees.

It said the worms, known as nematodes, should eat the beetles' grub.

The work has started at Tywi Forest, near Llandovery, Powys, and will move onto Hafren Forest, near Llanidloes, before finishing in Clocaenog Forest, Denbighshire.

NRW said the total area covered will be nearly 500 acres (202 hectares).