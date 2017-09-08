Wales

QUIZ: How rubbish are you at recycling?

  • 8 September 2017
  • From the section Wales
recycling Image copyright Getty Images

Young people need to sharpen up their act at recycling, according to the latest figures.

Recycling habits must improve to avoid contaminated waste and those aged 18 to 34 are the worst offenders, Recycle for Wales said.

So how rubbish are YOU at recycling? Take our quiz to find out.