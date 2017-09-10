Thousands take part in Ironman Wales event in Tenby

  • 10 September 2017
  • From the section Wales

The event is said to be worth £3.7m to the economy.

  • Ironman Wales has been taking place in Tenby on Sunday Huw Fairclough/Ironman

  • More than 2,000 athletes from 45 countries have been taking part in Ironman in Tenby Huw Fairclough/Ironman

    Tenby has been the starting and finishing point of the annual triathlon since 2011

  • Ironman Wales has struck a new five year deal with Pembrokeshire council Huw Fairclough/Ironman

  • Fans cheering on athletes at Ironman Wales Huw Fairclough/Ironman

  • Athletes have to complete a 2.4 mile swim, a 112 mile bike ride and a 26 mile run Huw Fairclough/Ironman

  • Our NEW IRONMAN Wales champion is Australia's Cameron Wurf! What a performance! Huw Fairclough/Ironman

  • Lucy Gossage won the women's race for the second time Huw Fairclough/Ironman

  • Pro men's top three Cameron Wurf, Phil Graves and Christian Kramer celebrate Huw Fairclough/Ironman

